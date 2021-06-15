Cisco’s home run lifts Lancaster past Frontier 4-1

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Battling for second place in Class AA, Frontier and Lancaster met for the final time on Tuesday for an ECIC I matchup.

Top of the first, bases loaded for Frontier, but Patrick Cole catches Kaleb O’Hara watching for the strikeout.

Bottom of the frame, Matt Sell sneaks one up the middle to center field to bring Tyler Walker across the plate. Lancaster takes a 1-0 lead.

Next batter up, Mason Cisco gets all of that ball and blasts it over the center field fence for a three-run home run! The Legends jump ahead 4-0.

Top of the second now, Gavin Borrello sends a grounder up the middle to score Jim Puleo for Frontier’s first run of the game.

That would end up as the final run scored in this one. Lancaster hangs on to win it 4-1 on senior night.

The Legends wrap up the regular season at Williamsville North on Wednesday, while the Falcons head to West Seneca West.