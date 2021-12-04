Clarence and Frontier end in 3-3 tie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence and Frontier squared off in a Saturday afternoon Fed matchup at the Northtown Center.

Early in the first, Clarence clears it and gets it to Nick Yemma who shoots but that’s snagged by Kyle Kacmarski.

Six minutes left in the period, Max Conklin brings it into the offensive zone and makes the goalie miss! He slips the puck over the goal line for the first score of the game! Frontier takes a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Second period action, Kevin Carle keeps it on the ice and gets it between the keepers legs to tie the game up at one!

The Red Devils would score a go-ahead goal early in the third, but Frontier’s back-to-back unanswered goals had the Falcons with the 3-2 lead until the final 10 seconds when Rocco Vorreuter would score the game tying goal for the Red Devils! Clarence and Frontier end the matchup with a 3-3 tie.