BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Class AA girls basketball playoffs kicked off on Thursday as sixth seed Frontier traveled to three seed Clarence.

First quarter, Payton Payne gets the ball back to Ella Corry who drops the corner three. Red Devils take a 17-5 lead.

A few minutes later, Clarence tossing it around and get it to Emily Glaude for the three from the elbow to make it 22-5.

In the final seconds of the first, Hannah Weiss slings it to Mya Brown who sinks the buzzer beater floater. Frontier trails 24-10 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter now, Corry brings it down, and hits them with the euro step on her way in for the layup to give Clarence the 27-10 lead.

The Red Devils keep it up and cruise to a big 67-26 quarterfinal victory. Clarence moves on to face Will North in the AA semifinals next Thursday at Sweet Home at 5:30pm.