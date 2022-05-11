BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a non-league matchup, the Clarence girls lacrosse team hosted Aquinas in a Section VI/Section V crossover on Wednesday.

Down 2-0 early, the Red Devils start the comeback when Natalie Myslinski feeds it to Leighton Parlato for the quick stick goal to cut the Aquinas lead in half, 2-1.

A few minutes later, Kayla Rivera putting some good work in between the pipes as she makes the great save on a rip from the Irish.

The Devils tie it up on the other end of the field when Myslinski slings it to Olivia Welch who beats the goalie. It’s now 2-2.

Later in the first, from the free position Katelyn Rice rips it into the bottom corner to make it 3-3.

This one stayed close through to the end but Aquinas comes out on top with the 15-12 victory over the Red Devils.