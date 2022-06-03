BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning Sectional champs Lancaster squared off against Clarence in the Class A girls lacrosse title game on Thursday night.

The Red Devils led 9-2 at the half, but the Legends put together a comeback in the second half. Madison Maciag feeds it to Madison Handley who buries it into the back of the net. It’s now 9-6.

On the other end of the field, from the free position Natalie Myslinski banks a bouncer through the five hole to lift Clarence up 10-6.

A few minutes later, Elle Ridge weaves her way through the defense and finishes with a top corner rip. It’s now 12-7.

One minute later, Brianna Rivera drives in and bounces it in past the goalie to give Clarence the 13-7 lead.

But the Legends keep up the comeback!! With just under four minutes to play, Maciag gets it and jukes out defenders on her way in for the goal to cut the Clarence lead to 13-10.

Lancaster would score another but the Red Devil lead was too much to overtake. Clarence snaps the Legends’ Section VI streak with a 13-11 victory to win their first Sectional title since 2003!

“Honestly when they stop clock stopped, I teared up. I’ve never been so excited,” Clarence junior Natalie Myslinski said. “I’ve been on this team for so long and I just love seeing my teammates succeed. I’m just, it’s so good!”

“For me this is just a huge rush of emotions,” Clarence junior Elle Ridge said. “I never expected I would be here. I just started this sport last year so I’m just in total awe that this is happening right now!”

“I’m just so proud of my team, we all worked so hard,” Myslinski said.

“All of our hard work finally paid off, and it really showed!” Ridge said.

Clarence advances to the Far West Regional where they will face Rush-Henrietta on Saturday at 11am at Pittsford-Sutherland High School.