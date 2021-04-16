Clarence holds on to beat Frontier 21-12

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1-1 Clarence Red Devils hosted 2-0 Frontier on Friday night, and while most games are won in the fourth quarter, Clarence won this one in the first few minutes of the game.

Three straight takeaways led to three straight touchdowns for the Red Devils, including a pick-six by Collin Hand in the first Frontier drive, a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, and a forced fumble following a quarterback sack on the third Falcons possession of the game.

Clarence took a 21-0 lead with 4:30 left in the first, and that’s where the score would stay all the way to the half.

Third quarter action, Frontier’s Hayden Carder takes the handoff and is immediately met by the defensive duo of Antwan Walker and Scott Raymond.

With 36 seconds left in the third quarter, Austin Lippert keeps the ball himself and takes it all the way in for the first Falcon touchdown of the game. The score is now 21-6.

Frontier picking up speed in the fourth quarter. Falcons threatening in Clarence territory, Lippert throws one towards the back of the end zone but Garrett White swats the ball out of the air in some solid defending.

A couple plays later, Frontier finishes the job as Lippert connects with Conrad Ring for the touchdown. Falcons creeping up on Clarence’s lead, 21-12.

Frontier would attempt an onside kick but Clarence would recover and that would end out the game. The Red Devils hang on to beat the Falcons 21-12. Both teams move to 2-1 on the season.