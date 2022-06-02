BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a battle between the black and red as Clarence and Lancaster squared off in the Class A Sectional title game on Wednesday night.

Early in the first, Lancaster gets on the board first. Ryan Len drives to the goal and beats the goalie over his shoulder. Legends up 1-0.

On the next faceoff, Luke Suchyna wins it and takes it all the way down to finish with a bouncer into the top corner. It’s now 2-0.

On the other end of the field, Jake Stevens dodges in and nets a nasty bouncer through traffic to cut into the Legends lead, 3-1.

Clarence nets two more to tie it up, and then takes the lead a few minutes later when Tom Campbell dishes it to Stevens for the beautiful behind-the-back goal. Red Devils up 4-3 at the end of the first.

Second quarter, Clarence keeps up the intensity. Campbell again gets it to Stevens for the quick-stick goal to the bottom corner. It’s now 6-3.

Later in the second, Campbell gets a rip to the top corner to bring the Devils up 10-3.

For the second straight season, Clarence takes home the Class A Section VI title with a 19-13 victory over Lancaster!