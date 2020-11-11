Clarence shuts out Williamsville North to move onto Section VI Finals

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top seeded Clarence girls soccer team hosted four seed Williamsville North on Wednesday in the Class AA Section VI semifinals. Winner advances to the final on Saturday.

First half, Red Devils bring the ball into Spartan territory. Payton Payne shoots but a Will North defender leaps in and heads it over the goal.

A couple minutes later, Will North brings it over the midfield line. Emily Maczka jukes and shoots a beautiful ball but Clarence’s goaltender Emily McLouth is there for the save. Score remains 0-0.

28 minutes into the half, Payne on a breakaway. She boots it and the ball finds the back of the net for the first Clarence goal of the game! Red Devils take a 1-0 lead.

Clarence would score twice more on goals from Abby Bishara and Samantha Payne in the second half to shutout Williamsville North 3-0.

McLouth would finish the game with three saves and zero goals for Clarence.

The Red Devils will host Lancaster in the Section VI Class AA Final on Saturday at 11 am.