BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence hosted Roy-Hart in a non-league softball matchup on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils get on the board first. In the bottom of the second, Amber Wilcox smacks a chopper to second and beats the throw to the bag. Tessa Bernd scores on the RBI, it’s now 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Leah Kowalczyk drops a hit right on the first base line for a single. Emma Call trades places with her and scores from second. Clarence takes a 3-0 lead.

A few batters later, Wilcox with her second RBI on the day as her shot to centerfield is dropped. Samantha Pusloskie comes home, Red Devils up 5-0.

Still in the third, Ella Pawlowski slips one up the middle to score two Red Devils and give Clarence a commanding 7-0 advantage.

The Red Devils keep it up to shut out Roy-Hart 8-0 on senior night.