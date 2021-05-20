Clarence strikes gold with pitcher Julianne Bolton

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Clarence senior pitcher Julianne Bolton joined an exclusive club that currently only has 17 members.

Bolton struck out all 21 Frontier batters that she faced in the game, a feat that only 17 pitchers in New York State history have achieved in high school softball.

“It was awesome. I’ve never done that before, so it was my first one ever which was really exciting,” Clarence senior pitcher Julianne Bolton said. “We had great hitting to back up the game, so it just fueled my fire to keep going and get those 21 strikeouts.”

“Watching her pitch strike after strike was just incredible,” Clarence senior center fielder Mary Blajszczak said. “It got a little boring [in the outfield] because I wasn’t doing anything, but it was an incredible experience to be there and watch her achieve something so great.”

“It was great, like the feeling, I just can’t describe it. Especially catching for Julianne, that was amazing,” Clarence senior catcher Hannah Rozanski said. “I’ve been playing with Julianne since I was like 12, and I’ve been with her throughout this whole entire journey. I’m very honored to be with her through that.”

During the game, Bolton said she never really expected to achieve such a feat, but as it got closer to the end, she realized the dream was becoming a reality.

“I mean, you never know! But I definitely wasn’t thinking it was going to be all 21,” Bolton laughed. “I thought maybe a few would sneak in a hit here and there, but I think by the 5th or 6th inning, I was like ‘Alright, I can do this. Let’s go.'”

“This is my 30th season out here and I’ve never had a pitcher do that and nor have I ever had a pitcher against me do that, so it’s kind of double. It’s impressive,” Clarence head coach Todd Banaszak said. “She very rarely gets behind in a batter, she’s a machine. She’s calm, cool, collected, she doesn’t get rattled. She believes in her teammates, she’s fun to watch.”

The Red Devils host rival Lancaster on Thursday night in a huge AA matchup between two undefeated teams. First pitch is set for 5pm.