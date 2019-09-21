Clarence tops Lancaster in OT thriller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Let’s get to some AA action on Friday night, 1-1 Clarence hosting 2-0 Lancaster in the Red Devils’ home opener.

Legends ball first, on third and long, quarterback Jason Mansell trying to move the sticks on third down but he’s brought down behind the line by Slade Murphy!

Lancaster punts it away, and on Clarence’s first play on offense, the Red Devils pull off some trickery! Zach Norton takes the pitch and sends it downfield to a wide open Alexander Sykas! He’s got room, and that’s a 62 yard touchdown for the Red Devils to get the game going with Clarence on top 6-0.

Lancaster’s next drive, Mansell keeps it himself and takes it all the way down to the 4 yard line before he’s tripped up, Legends in great field position, and they take advantage of it on the next play.

Cody Phillips caps off that Legends drive with a four yard touchdown run, and just like that, Lancaster takes a 7-6 lead.

It would stay close the entire game, and after 48 minutes of regulation play, Lancaster and Clarence would head into overtime tied at 20. Under one minute left in OT, Clarence would score to take a 27-20 lead, but Lancaster would score with just seconds left. The Legends would go for two to win, but they can’t get it done! Clarence scrapes out with a 27-26 victory.