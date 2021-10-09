Clarence tops Orchard Park 42-35 in thriller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The AA matchup between 3-2 Orchard Park and 4-1 Clarence was an absolute nail biter from start to finish.

Red Devils led 21-19 at the half and got the ball to start the third. From there, they put together an 8 minute and 50 second drive down the field, including this first down run by Julius Perry.

Clarence capped off the drive when Scott Raymond bulldozes his way in for a five-yard touchdown run. It’s now 28-19.

The Red Devils defense was on fire tonight. Ben Gocella throws up a beautiful pass down the sidelines to Jeremy Copeland but Tyler Ryan bats it out of his hands and prevents the first down!

On the next Clarence possession, they again eat up a ton of clock and finish with a one-yard run up the middle for the touchdown to make it 35-19.

Orchard Park wastes no time on their next drive. At midfield, Gocella launches it deep to Kegan Mancabelli who shakes off a defender before he’s downed at the five-yard line.

On the next play, Gocella keeps it himself and takes it in for the score. The Quakers close the gap and trail 35-27 after the two-point conversion.

OP recovers the ball on the ensuing kickoff, and a few plays later Gocella scampers in for the one-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 35 with just under four minutes left.

Both teams trade fumbles late in this one, and after the Red Devils recover one inside the red zone, and a few plays later, Garrett White launches the ball and Perry goes up and gets it before being brought down inside the 25-yard line!

Clarence scores with just 1:10 left in the game on a 24-yard run by Raymond to make it 42-35.

The Quakers took the ball down the field in the final minute of play and with just three seconds left, Gocella tries to score to tie the game up but his pass is broken up and that would end the game!

Clarence tops Orchard Park 42-35. The Red Devils move to 5-1 on the season, the Quakers are now 3-3.