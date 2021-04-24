Cleve Hill tops Tonawanda 12-6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just their second game of the season due to COVID pauses, the Cleveland Hill Eagles played their first home game as they hosted 2-0 Tonawanda on Saturday afternoon.

Still scoreless in the first quarter, Shane Conley pancakes Bryce Brown who fumbles the football! Conley recovers.

Late in the first, Nate Cummings gets the ball and turns on the spin moves! Cummings picks up a first down in Warriors territory.

Later in the drive, Cummings shows just how slippery he is by shaking off tackles on his way to the end zone. Cleve Hill gets the first score of the day, 6-0.

Second quarter action, Justin Mangold launches a ball downfield and Rudy Warren goes up and gets it! Warriors moving the chains.

Tonawanda deep in Cleve Hill territory. Mangold throws it up but Jey’Von Smith snags the interception in the end zone!

The Eagles went into the half with a 6-0 lead. Cleve Hill notched their first win of the season with a 12-6 victory over Tonawanda.