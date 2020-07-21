College sports to be played without fans in the fall in New York

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls runs the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The stands will be devoid of fans in the fall for college sporting events in the state of New York, according to an order from Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

“Fanless, the game can go on, the game can be televised, but no fans,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.

FBS schools Buffalo, Syracuse, and Army are affected by the ordinance for the 2020 football season, as well as a handful of FCS schools across the state.

Canisius, St. Bonaventure, and Niagara are also affected for their fall sports of volleyball, soccer, cross country, and swimming and diving.

Last week, the MAAC announced the cancellation of non-conference games for volleyball and soccer in the fall. Daemen College announced the postponement of all athletic events until January 2021.