Daemen athlete making history in track and field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sullivan Keller never did track and field at Alden High, but he had an interest in it.

“My little brother was on the track team and during baseball season I would jump the fence and try to outthrow the throwers,” Keller said.

So when he got to Daemen College he decided he might give it a try.

“[I] thought ‘I’m big so let’s see what it’s like to throw in college’ and that’s what got me here,” Keller said.

“I remember getting an email from a kid saying hey my brother threw shotput in high school, I’d like to give it a try. He showed up the next day after we got him cleared and showed him the ropes,” Daemen throwing coach Maggie Fuentes said.

It didn’t take long for the Alden-native to succeed. After a couple of seasons, Keller made school history by breaking four different throwing records, three of them this year alone. Below are all his records.

Indoor weight throw – 15.42 meters @ ECC Championships (2020)

Indoor shot put – 15.15 meters @ Houghton Invitational (2021) – previous record had stood since 2013

outdoor shot put – 14.81 meters @ UB Mid-Week Invitational (2021)

outdoor hammer throw – 49.20 meters @ UB Mid-Week Invitational (2021)

“The record that really hit me the hardest was the indoor shotput,” Keller said. He mentioned that he got it on his last throw.

Holding a school record is something he’ll tell his kids someday, but he also doesn’t mind telling his friends right now.

“It’s my record, I have to give a lot of credit to [coach] Maggie [Fuentes,]” Keller said. “She’s the one that taught me how to do everything. Kind of feel like it’s her record also.”

For Keller, throwing in field events went from something he’d never done to something he’d never forget.

“Without track I don’t think I’d be here at Daemen still so it was something that really changed my life for the better.”