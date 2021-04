BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a Cinderella story on the bowling lanes — the Medaille College women’s bowling team made history, scoring its first win in the NCAA tournament.

Related Content College sports fans allowed back in the stands, with restrictions

On Wednesday, they beat number two seed Nebraska in one of the biggest upsets in college bowling history.

However, Medaille lost to Vanderbilt that night. But the tournament is double elimination, so they’re not out just yet.