SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans will not be allowed in the stands for sporting events at several SUNY schools.

The SUNY Athletic Conference says it will finish the spring without spectators.

Buffalo State, Fredonia, Brockport and Geneseo play in that conference.

The state is allowing fans at college sporting events if people show a negative COVID-19 test or proof that they’ve been vaccinated.

The conference says it would not be responsible to risk COVID-19 spreading on campuses.