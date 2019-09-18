Colts waive QB Chad Kelly

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly (6) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Dare Odeyingbo during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fresh off serving his two game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the Indianapolis Colts waived quarterback Chad Kelly.

Kelly, who was drafted the Denver Broncos in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with the Colts in the offseason could still be signed to Indy’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

The former St. Joe’s standout had an opportunity to battle for the back-up job in Indianapolis, however, the team signed veteran Brian Hoyer to be the No. 2 QB following the retirement of Andrew Luck and the promotion of Jacoby Brissett to starter.