BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, comedian Anthony Anderson hit the links to play in Josh Allen’s inaugural OnCore Celebrity Classic golf tournament.

Anderson, known best for his portrayal of Andre Johnson in the long-running ABC comedy ‘Black-ish’, says he was excited for his first trip to WNY.

“Just excited to be here and to meet the people. This is my first trip out to Buffalo, so that’s another reason I said yes, so I could come and see what it was all about,” Anderson said. “The only thing I know about Buffalo are the Bills and Rick James.”

The comedian arrived in Buffalo on Sunday evening, but made sure to take a late night trip to Niagara Falls to show his son the Falls after meeting Josh Allen at the welcome event.

“I don’t know too much about Josh other than hearing his name and how great he is. I only met him for the first time last night, so I’m excited to get to know him,” Anderson said.

“He’s invited me up to come see some games this season, so I’m going to take him up on that offer and get to witness his greatness live and in person.”

Anderson also said he’s not afraid to jump through a table when he comes back to Buffalo for a Bills game.

“Look, I’m a Raiders fan, so I’ve seen and been a part of some ridiculous and crazy things. I don’t mind jumping through some tables with some Bills fans,” Anderson laughed.

Keep an eye out for Anderson at a Bills game in the fall!