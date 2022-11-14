BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 50th anniversary season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York during a Dec. 5 banquet at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell.
The Trench Trophy will be presented to the most outstanding lineman in WNY at the Dick Gallagher Memorial Banquet on Dec. 10 at Lake Erie Italian Club in Lackawanna.
Below are the 10 finalists selected by the 17-member Connolly Cup committee:
Trevor Barry, Iroquois
Trey Drake, Jamestown
Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East
Ethan Fry, Fredonia
Micah Harry, Lancaster
Justus Hill, Maryvale
Ricardo Kidd, St. Francis
Xander Hind, Randolph
Jayden Lewis, Bennett
Noah Willoughby, South Park
Trench Trophy
Below are the 12 inductees for the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame who are finalists for the award.
Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster
Ryan Carpenter, Randolph
Braedan Donnelly, Iroquois
Aiden Dubeck, St. Francis
Kayden Hensley, Clarence
Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna
Chris Johnson, Medina
Evan Locke, Williamsville North
Balaam Miller, St. Francis
Rashard Perry, Bennett
Patrick Tan, Amherst
Dezmin Walker, Maryvale
Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here.