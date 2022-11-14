BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 50th anniversary season, the Connolly Cup will be presented to the most outstanding high school football player in Western New York during a Dec. 5 banquet at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell.

The Trench Trophy will be presented to the most outstanding lineman in WNY at the Dick Gallagher Memorial Banquet on Dec. 10 at Lake Erie Italian Club in Lackawanna.

Below are the 10 finalists selected by the 17-member Connolly Cup committee:

Trevor Barry, Iroquois

Trey Drake, Jamestown

Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East

Ethan Fry, Fredonia

Micah Harry, Lancaster

Justus Hill, Maryvale

Ricardo Kidd, St. Francis

Xander Hind, Randolph

Jayden Lewis, Bennett

Noah Willoughby, South Park

Trench Trophy

Below are the 12 inductees for the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame who are finalists for the award.

Tommy Carlsen, Lancaster

Ryan Carpenter, Randolph

Braedan Donnelly, Iroquois

Aiden Dubeck, St. Francis

Kayden Hensley, Clarence

Sunday Ikegwuonu, Lackawanna

Chris Johnson, Medina

Evan Locke, Williamsville North

Balaam Miller, St. Francis

Rashard Perry, Bennett

Patrick Tan, Amherst

Dezmin Walker, Maryvale