BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s good to be a Golden Griffin this spring! Two weeks after the Canisius softball team won the MAAC, on Sunday the baseball team completed the spring sweep with a 9-5 win over Rider to take home the program’s fourth MAAC title.

“It’s just excitement and pure joy. Every day we come out here, we work so hard for Coach Mazurek, and it’s just a blast every single day getting to play with these guys,” Canisius grad student Vinny Chiarenza said. “To do what we did last week, it’s just awesome. It’s been a fun ride so far, I can’t wait to get down to Miami and compete.”

“When we stepped on campus, our goal was to win the MAAC Championship, and we’ve reached that goal, so now we’re just going to see what we can get for bonus,” Canisius sophomore Max Grant said.

“It was really exciting. I’ve been through this a few times, but this one was really exciting because of all that this group has been through over the last 2 to 5 years,” Canisius head coach Matt Mazurek said. “They’ve been through a lot, and for them to secure that championship on Sunday and then to see their name called on Monday, it was just awesome. Really exciting for them, for us, for the program, it’s just awesome.”

As exciting as it is to take home two trophies consecutively, it’s also the first time in MAAC history that one school won the softball and baseball titles in the same year.

“We have a small campus, so all the athletes are pretty close, especially softball and baseball because they’re pretty much the same sport I guess you could say,” Canisius sophomore Matt Duffy said. “My girlfriend is on the softball team, so happy couple am I right?”

“It’s really, really cool, and it’s just awesome to be a part of. We worked very hard as a team to be able to do what we did, and I know the softball team does the same thing,” Chiarenza said. “They work very very hard too. As a collective between both teams, it’s awesome to see, and it’s great for the school.”

The Griffs left for Florida on Wednesday to play in the Coral Gables Regional where they’ll face sixth-ranked Miami on Friday at noon.