INDIANAPOLIS (WIVB) – Both of the Bills top two cornerbacks from 2021 might not be on the field come the season opener in 2022 either because one is still recovering from a significant injury and the other might not even be on the team anymore. That’s why this position should be a priority for general manager Brandon Beane this offseason.

“I think it’s definitely something we gotta address,” Beane said at the NFL Combine.

Tre’Davious White’s season ended on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans when he tore his ACL and it seems like Levi Wallace will test free agency.

“Fortunately Dane [Jackson] I thought really held his own and did a nice job and we brought Siran [Neal] back and Cam Lewis. We’ve got some depth pieces there but we definitely have to take a look and make sure, that’s an important position and make sure we’ve got that answered,” Beane explained.

“Those are some big shoes to fill and Dane is a special young man. I thought he really did a good job in a lot of the areas and came in mid-season or just after mid-season and played tough, played smart, added to his level of experience, made some really good plays and then there’s some plays I know that he wants to work on for next season and I’m looking forward to watching him compete coming back this year,” head coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL Combine.

While Brandon Beane got Siran Neal's deal done before free agency, he knows many will test the market.



"I think some guys they say I've stuck it out, I've played through the season, I'm healthy, I've never been to free agency before let me just see how other teams value me." pic.twitter.com/LH34dJDW7z — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 3, 2022

While Beane and McDermott can speak highly of Dane Jackson who started after White got hurt, the fact is they need to add to this group I think regardless of White and Wallace’s statuses but their situations being up in the air makes the position that much more important to address.

According to Spotrac.com Wallace’s market value is set at $9.6 million per season with a projected three-year, $28.8 million contract, so safe to say his days of small deals both money wise and length are long behind him after proving his worth the past four years with Buffalo.

Wallace is coming off a one-year deal, $1.75 million contract he signed last March and with the Bills being slightly over the cap and his now projected worth, it will be a stretch for the team to be able to keep him. But then again, we’ve seen Beane work his magic and make things happen in the past when certain deals seemed very unlikely to get done as well.

“We’ll definitely monitor Levi’s situation and we’ll look for depth, free agency, if we lose him but we’ll look for it anyway. We’re always looking for competition and then we’re definitely gonna evaluate the corners here and try and get to know them through this process,” Beane said.

When it comes to possibly taking a cornerback with their first-round pick, Beane wouldn’t rule it out as the Bills, right now, have the 25th overall pick.

“Last year everybody was mad because we didn’t take one but they do go, it’s a hot position a lot of times and you see guys, I think Detroit took one a few years ago at number three or something like that, they’re gonna go again so I think there is depth there but if they’re true starters, it’s such a passing league that you’ve gotta have guys to defend these receivers,” Beane explained.

“So we’ll see, we’ll definitely, as I said earlier, that’s a position for sure, we got other positions too though that we gotta stay keen on but we wouldn’t hesitate if there was a good one there to trade up for that we thought man this guy’s a true difference maker or stay there at 25 and take one.”

Last year the Bills went all in to try to bolster their pass rush through the draft by taking Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham with back-to-back picks in the first and second rounds. When it comes to corner, they only drafted Rachad Wildgoose out of Wisconsin in the sixth-round. In November Buffalo lost him to the Jets as they signed him to their active roster off the Bills’ practice squad.

Whether or not the Bills trade up or stay at 25 and draft a cornerback there, if they’re going to take one in the first-round it’s got to be a player that is or close to a day one starter.

“I would expect him, if we’re drafting him at 25, I would expect him to come in and at least compete to start and if he’s not a guy to compete to start then we probably shouldn’t be drafting him at 25,” Beane explained.

When it comes to White’s status, Beane said there’s no timetable for his recovery but that it is going well.

“He’s on schedule, doing a great job, he’s there every day working hard, competing the way you see him compete in practice,” Beane said.

“We’re not targeting anything, I mean he’ll have markers with the trainers. Tre’Davious is gonna want to participate in June, I mean we’ll have to hold him back from himself but we’re not gonna put a timestamp on it. It’s really hard to do that. I don’t want to put the pressure on him. I’ve seen it where guys, they start pressing to get out there when they’re not ready so we’ll just follow the doctors and all of our trainers and we’ll follow their advice and when they say he’s ready to go we’ll get him out there.”