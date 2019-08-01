Cornerback Competition Continues at Bills Training Camp

The injury bug bit the Bills a little bit. Starting center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol. Russell Bodine started at center in place of Morse. Guard Spencer Long was held out of practice with a knee injury so John Feliciano was the starting right guard.

On the other side of the ball— the competition at cornerback continues to roll along. Levi Wallace, Kevin Johnson, and EJ Gaines continue to battle for the starting job on the opposite side of Tre’Davious White.

“We’re all really close,” said Wallace. “We’ve got some pretty great corners, we’re all fighting for a starting spot. Even Tre’Davious, Like I told you guys I’m trying to take his spot too we’ve got him in the mix as well.”

“We’re all kind of rotating in, and getting even reps,” said Gaines. “We’ll see who can come out on top. I honestly think it’s better for all of us you know, to help us all get better.”

LeSean McCoy was not at practice Wednesday. Sean McDermott said the running back was excused for personal reasons, and that the team knew about the situation for a few days. There were no other details.