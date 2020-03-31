Coronavirus potentially threatening local summer sports leagues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We’re frustrated, much like everybody else out there,” Central Amherst Little League board member Chris Schiller said. “We’re hopeful, we’re anxious, and we’re all going a little stir-crazy.”

Already, the effects of living in a social distancing society have taken a toll on the travel leagues around Western New York. Play has been suspended for travel teams in the Clarence Soccer Club for a few weeks now.

“Currently, all of our travel programs have been going since November until the club decided to to suspend activity in early March,” Clarence Soccer Club Executive Director Doug Curella said. “In that time, they were practicing in indoor facilities, school gyms, they’ve been playing league games at indoor facilities across Western New York, but since the epidemic that we’re dealing with right now, everything has been shut down.”

“Those leagues have been suspended, they might pick back up once we’re allowed to play again. They were playing soccer for a few months, now everything is just on hold.”

As opposed to an in person draft, Central Amherst Little League conducted an online draft to put together the teams that will be playing this summer.

“We were able to pick out all of our teams and all of our coaches, including myself. We’ve been able to reach out to all our players and parents, and the message is hang tight. We’re all hopeful to make that opening day and to have a full fun summer full of baseball,” Schiller said.

Little League Baseball recommends teams across the nation postpone starting the season until at least May 11th, two weeks later than the original April 25th Opening Day date.

As for purely summer leagues like those in Buffalo Lacrosse, there might be a chance that kids get to participate in the entirety of the season because it’s still a few months out.

“We think we’re in a good spot, because it’s June and July. If there’s going to be a window in the next six months where lacrosse and youth sports can be played in the summer, it’s going to be July,” Buffalo Lacrosse founder Mike Wright said. “If it’s not July, it’s not happening, for a long time. We think we’re in a good spot. If anything were to change, our contingency plan would be there is fall lacrosse and kids are going to be eager to play, so maybe we’d emphasize more fall lacrosse, but that’s not our game plan right now.”

But the fact of the matter is, everything is still up in the air. So while leagues might hope to be able to get out on the field in one or two months, nobody knows what’s going to happen.

“We’ve already seen tournaments cancelled early on in the season, early June and May tournaments are up in the air. There’s a few teams going out to Ohio at the end of April, they’re going to decide in early April if that tournament is still going to exist,” Curella said. “Tournaments have been cancelled or pushed back. Our tournament in Clarence that’s going on in it’s 25th year is in the middle of July, we have no plans of cancelling that right now because it’s so far out, but again, things are changing minute by minute here.”

“There might be modifications to these events in travel sports,” Wright said. “The government or some other group might put in restrictions on the number, but I think if you’re going to be in an outdoor setting, I think it’s a big difference than being in an enclosed building. I think hopefully this summer is our opportunity to let the kids run, we’re all going to need it.”

“As soon as we notify our teams and their parents, we try to maximize the good weather that we’re having right now and get out there and practice and shake the cobwebs off,” Schiller said. “Unfortunately we can’t do that right now, so I’ve encouraged everybody on my team to get as active as possible, get outside, throw the ball around, run around the block, just do something to stretch those legs. When the time comes, hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”