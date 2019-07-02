Cozens to have surgery on injured thumb

After suffering a thumb injury during the 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament on Saturday, the team announced first round pick Dylan Cozens will have a procedure to repair it on Wednesday.

The 7th overall pick in June’s NHL Draft, Cozens was upended on the blueline by defenseman Brandon Hickey, landed awkwardly on the ice and then promptly skated off.

He would watch the remainder of the tournament from the stands with his left thumb in a black brace.

Even after the injury, the Yukon native was upbeat following Development Camp.

“You know, I saw the videos and stuff, I think it looked a lot worse than it really was,” Cozens told reporters on Saturday. “I’m feeling good and I’m seeing a specialist Monday. But right when it happened, I wanted to get right back out there so I’m feeling good.”

Cozens added he did not believe his thumb was broken. The team has not specified the severity of the injury but will provide an update on recovery later this week.