Cozens to miss 2-3 months after thumb surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dylan Cozens thought, based on his skating ability, he might able to make the jump to the NHL.

That looks to be on hold to now.

The 7th overall pick in this year’s draft will miss the next two to three months after having surgery to repair his injured thumb.

Cozens suffered the injury on the final day of Development Camp during the 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament.

Skating toward the boards, the Yukon native was upended near the blueline by defenseman Brandon Hickey, and landed awkwardly on the ice. He immediately went to the dressing room and did not return.