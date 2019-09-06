Cozens to play in Prospects Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres first round pick Dylan Cozens will hit the ice Friday night when the Blue & Gold battle No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils in the Prospects Challenge.

Cozens practiced with the team Thursday afternoon but said he would be evaluated Friday morning before determining whether he’d play over the weekend.

“You want to be in the lineup, you want to play,” Cozens told reporters. “We’ll see either way and it’s not a huge deal and the focus is main camp.

“You know, I’m not really focusing on other guys, I’m focusing on myself. I want to go out there and play because I feel good not because I want to play against Jack Hughes. I want to go out because I love the game of hockey and I want to be back on the ice.”

Dylan Cozens has been cleared to play in the Prospects Challenge.



He will be in the lineup for tomorrow night’s game against the @NJDevils. pic.twitter.com/qBm8Dwc5Zu — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 6, 2019

The 7th overall pick in this past year’s draft, the center suffered a dislocated thumb and required surgery following development camp in July.

The Sabres play the Devils Friday night at 7 p.m. at HarborCenter. They will play Boston on Saturday before taking on Pittsburgh Monday.