Crusaders best St. Joe’s 15-6 to advance to Msgr Martin championship game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As if this rivalry isn’t fun enough, Canisius and St. Joe’s met for the second time this season on Saturday afternoon, and this time, a trip to the Monsignor Martin championship is on the line.

Third quarter, St. Joe’s down 7-0, Callum Wither with the quick pass to Sam Murphy who makes a few cuts before being brought down at the 35 yard line.

A few plays later, Micah Brown takes the direct snap and high steps his way down the field to bring the Marauders inside the five.

Two plays later, Jimmy Scott takes the snap and goes right up the middle for the touchdown, St. Joe’s trails 7-6 after the missed extra point.

Fourth quarter now, Wither sends it up, but CJ Ozolins jumps in front of the receiver for the interception! He tiptoes down the sidelines for a nice gain before he’s brought down inside the five.

And a few plays later, Tyler Baker goes over the top to a wide open Riley Simpson in the end zone, Canisius up 15-6.

That would be the final score as the Crusaders get redemption for the regular season loss to St. Joe’s. Canisius is headed to the Monsignor Martin Championship game to play St. Francis next Saturday at 6 at UB Stadium.

In small school Monsignor Martin play, St. Mary’s defeated Cardinal O’Hara 28-0 to advance in the playoffs. The Lancers will play Bishop Timon at UB next Saturday as well.