Crusaders notch first win of the season over Maritime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders enter the fourth week of the high school football season winless, but looked to change that on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Maritime at the Stransky Complex.

Third play of the game, Tyler Baker on the quick slant to Joseph Dixon and he turns on the jets! Dixon takes that 30 yards to the end zone for the score, Canisius takes a 7-0 lead quickly.

Commodores on the move now, Addison Copeland with the ball, he tries to extend as he’s getting tackled but the ball pops out! Canisius recovers in their own red zone!

After a number of penalties against the Crusaders, it’s 4th and 26 for Canisius, Baker goes over the middle to Nik McMillan who slips through tackles and takes it in for the touchdown. It’s now 14-0.

Another Maritime fumble would give Canisius a short field again, and the Crusaders would take advantage of that yet again. Dixon goes up the gut for the short touchdown, Canisius led 27-0 at the half.

The Crusaders keep the pedal to the metal to shut out Maritime 40-0 and earn their first win of the season.