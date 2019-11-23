Crusaders rally past Cardinal Hayes to win Catholic State Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Canisius football team erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and converted a 2-point conversion with no time on the clock to rally and and beat Cardinal Hayes in the 2019 Catholic State Championship, 25-24.

The Crusaders’ victory marks the third time they’ve won the state title. They also raised a trophy in 2014 and 2016.

Final:



Canisius 25

Cardinal Hayes 24



Facing adversity and a halftime deficit, Canisius fought back! On the final play of the game with no time remaining, your young Crusaders score and go for two, clinching their third state title! What a game! What a season!#PrepTalkLive pic.twitter.com/uzOflFZny5 — Canisius HS Football (@CanisiusHSFB) November 23, 2019

Trailing 24-17 in the final seconds of action, Tyler Baker connected with Nikolas McMillan in the endzone to pull within 24-23 of the Cardinals.

Rather than settle for the tie and head to overtime, senior Christian Ozolins powered his way in for the game-winning two-point conversion.

Canisius ends the season with a 7-5 overall record.