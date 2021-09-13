Crusaders reflect on first varsity win for new coach Bryan Gorman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The back-to-back defending Monsignor Martin champion Canisius Crusaders opened up the 2021 fall season with a dominant 59-0 win over Maritime/Health Sciences on Saturday, but more importantly, they got the first varsity win for new interim head coach Bryan Gorman.

“It felt special because you know Coach Gorman is going to remember that as his first ever varsity football game, so I’m glad to be a part of it. I’m really happy he got his first win as the varsity head coach,” senior running back Z’Aire Leonard said.

“We definitely celebrated after the fact. It was definitely great to get the win for him, it was his first game up on varsity after losing [Rich] Robbins,” senior running back Roderick Miller said. “It felt great. He definitely deserved it, we definitely deserved it, and we all just balled out after the game.”

The longtime JV coach for Canisius, Gorman got the title of interim head coach of the varsity Crusaders in late May after the departure of Rich Robbins.

“I just kind of treated it like it was another game. From going from JV to varsity, it’s still football just in a different dynamic, so it actually was a pretty easy transition. I treated it as if it were just a game, leaned on my assistants, and we were fortunate to get the win,” Canisius interim head coach Bryan Gorman said.

“It was sweet. It kind of was the same as usual, we didn’t want to overreact or anything. We had a really good win obviously but we don’t want to get too excited about it because we have a long schedule ahead and we have some really good opponents coming forward,” senior quarterback Tyler Baker said.

Canisius hits the road for the first time this season as they travel to take on McKeesport in Erie on Friday at 7pm.