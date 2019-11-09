CSP Captures Second Straight Class D Championship

Clymer/Sherman/Panama won their second straight Section 6 Class D Championship, shutting out Franklinville/Ellicottville 22-0.

The Wolfpack led the Titans 6-0 at the half, but would take the 14-0 lead after a trick play resulted in a wide open touchdown for Cameron Barmore.

CSP would find the end zone with just over six minutes to play when Connor Cooper punched the ball into the end zone from the one yard line.

The defending Class D state champions will face Batavia Notre Dame Friday, November 15th at 5pm at SUNY Brockport.