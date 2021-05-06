CSP continues reign of domination after moving up to Class C

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the last few years, Clymer/Sherman/Panama has been the team to beat in Class D. From back to back Section VI Championships in 2018 and 2019, and also back to back State Championships in those same years, the Wolfpack has been a dominant force in the smallest classification of high school football.

This season, CSP was moved up a division to Class C, but they’ve stayed just as dominant. The Wolfpack finished the regular season with an undefeated record, and heads into the playoffs this week in the top seed in Class C.

“The foundation of our program is just hard work and competitive effort. We try and make each and every day a competition at practice, we’re not the biggest, we’re not the strongest, we’re not always the fastest, but our guys compete. They love to compete,” CSP head coach Ty Parker said. “We have so many kids that have a job, and they all are willing to do their job.

“Nobody is selfish, and I think when you have a group of kids that take that attitude, this is the result you get. They’re just unselfish and competitors, and I’m just so proud of them,” Parker said.

“We’re a good program. We’ve got great coaches, and great athletes. We’re just going to keep pumping, no matter where they put us,” CSP senior John Swabik said.

“I think it shows that hard work and unselfishness breeds good results. It doesn’t matter, we’re going to play whoever they ask us to play in whatever classification they put us in, and w’ell show up and compete against whoever else is on the field,” Parker said.

“It doesn’t take a big school with lots of money to be good. We’re a bunch of farm boys coming out and playing football, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Swabik said.

The top-seeded Wolfpack hosts four seed Southwestern on Saturday at 2:30pm at Clymer.