CSP shuts out Fredonia 26-0

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — With one final regular season game to play before the playoffs, red-hot Fredonia and undefeated Clymer/Sherman/Panama met on the field on Saturday afternoon for the top spot in C-South.

Early in the first quarter, Wolfpack in the red zone. On fourth down, Bishop Kopta drops back to pass but keeps it for himself to run towards the goal line but he’s pushed out of bounds at the one yard line by Jake Thompson and Mike Berg. CSP turns it over on downs.

But the very next play, Thompson takes the handoff and is met immediately by a trio of CSP defenders and is brought down in the end zone for the safety! Wolfpack takes a 2-0 lead.

Following the kickoff, two plays later CSP finds the end zone, this time on offense. Kopta launches one and Charlie White snags it in stride and struts in for the touchdown. It’s now 8-0, Pack.

Second quarter action now, with eight minutes left in the half, John Swabik gets the ball, finds a hole and turns on the jets! He takes it all the way in for the second Wolfpack TD of the game, extending the lead 14-0.

On the next CSP possession, one touch for Swabik, and one touchdown for Swabik! The senior breaks away and breaks tackles as he takes it 52-yards for the score to give the Pack a 20-0 lead.

With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Nick Whitfield drops back to pass but White snags the interception!

A few plays later, Kopta runs it in himself for the touchdown. It’s now 26-0.

That’s where the score would stay as CSP shuts out Fredonia. The Wolfpack finish their first season in Class C with a perfect 6-0 record. Fredonia finishes the regular season with a 3-2 record.