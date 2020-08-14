Daboll Adjusting to Limited Practices

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After taking a short break, the Browns are resuming their coaching search by interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously worked in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Control what we can control.”

Whether it’s a coach or player, that’s the universal answer coming out of the Bills locker room when asked about limited practices and no preseason games leading up to the regular season.

“Worrying about what you missed out on isn’t going to do anybody any good,” Brian Daboll told reporters on Zoom. “We have the time that we have just like everyone else does.”

The Bills offensive coordinator is known for being a “mad scientist” when it comes to offensive formations. Will Daboll feel the need to cut down some of that due to the shortened preseason?

“There’s nothing that’s set in stone, each day there has to be an adjustment made. We’ll make some adjustments on whether we need to scale back or add more,” Daboll said.

With limited time in training camp, quarterback reps will be at a premium so gauging the development of rookie Jake Fromm will be even tougher than normal.

“We’re going to get Josh (Allen) as many reps as we can get to get ready to play and the other 3 guys will get their share of reps and how that sorts out we’ll revisit on a nightly basis,” the offensive coordinator said.

But it’s not just Fromm, all the rookies face an even steeper learning curve than normal.

“It’s new for them all but at the end of the day it’s football and each player handles pressure differently,” Daboll continued. “It’s good to look at a piece of paper and know where to go and it’s another thing do be able to do it when bullets are flying.”

Those bullets start flying in less than a month.