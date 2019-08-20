Daboll on Sweeney: “He hasn’t blinked”

Life in the NFL isn’t easy — especially for a rookie. But throughout the course of the preseason, tight end Tommy Sweeney earned plenty of respect from teammates and coaches on and off the field.

“He’s a special talent, he really is,” quarterback Josh Allen said following practice on Monday. “He’s opened my eyes to what he can do and he’s been doing a really good job for us and he’s only going to continue to get better as well.”

Sweeney had his share of rookie moments throughout the preseason but has turned heads with his play through the first two preseason games. In the win over the Panthers in Week 2, the tight end caught two passes for 47 yards to help put the Bills in scoring position.

“The first thing is he hasn’t blinked. We’ve thrown him in there with the one’s, we’ve thrown him in there with the two’s and, when we first started he was with the three’s,” added offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. “He was well coached at Boston College and he understands football. So, when you have a guy who is tough, smart, and that can operate quickly that wants to get better, that’s a good young player to work with.”

“I mean, it’s hard to get in a ‘one-huddle’ in the NFL after being a 7th round draft pick,” veteran tight end Lee Smith said following practice on Sunday. “He’s handled it like a true pro and there’s nobody pulling for him more than me.”

We’ll see what kind of impact Sweeney can continue to have when the Bills battle the Lions Friday night.