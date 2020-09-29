Daboll praises Bills willingness to fight

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball to running back Devin Singletary (26) during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills offense looked elite against the Rams for the first half of the game on Sunday. The tough times came for much of the third and fourth quarters, when the Rams defense stood up and proved why they are one of the top defenses in the league.

But after pulling it together to deliver the final game-winning drive, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gives praise to his offense for getting their emotions under check and stepping up when they needed to.

“Everybody’s got to get their mind right when things aren’t going perfectly. It’s a full 60 minute game, and you’ve got to be a relentless player, just keep on playing,” Brian Daboll said on Zoom on Monday. “Some of those plays that those guys made, it’s not just a throw and a catch, credit the line too, they had to block a pretty good front and one of the best guys I’ve ever seen play, he’s unreal. To do it with four minutes left and go down there and overcome a 3rd and 22, then a 3rd and 25, it takes everybody. It’s not easy.”

One of those players who stepped up when his number was called was Josh Allen. In the final drive, Allen put together an 11 play, 75 yard drive that ended in a touchdown to put the game away 35-32.

Allen’s leadership and willingness to compete speaks volumes to the growth he’s made in his first three seasons.

“I’ve said it, I’ll say it again, my confidence is very strong in him. Experience helps, not to speak for him, but that was his 31st or 32nd game that he started, I’m not sure how many 4th quarter games he’s been in where we’ve come back and won it, but I’d say it’s a good amount for a young player,” Daboll said. “I’m sure experience helps, it helps everybody, but he did a nice job. There’s a lot of plays that he made with the help of his teammates, those guys made some nice plays.

“Those are tough situations, but again, give credit to Sean for putting us in a lot of situations throughout the week, and really throughout training camp for us coaches and players, and hopefully the practice and preparation time that you put into it leads to some sort of game reality, and fortunately it did.”

For many Bills fans, the excitement from Sunday’s game probably still hasn’t worn off, and might not for a couple more days. But for the Bills, they’ll learn from their mistakes against the Rams, and it’s time to set sights on the 2-1 Raiders.

“It’s on to the next week for us. I’ve been in this league for a long time, I’ve had some ups, I’ve had some downs, you just gotta try and stay consistent. How you do things, your philosophy, your approach, all of it. They’re one game seasons, there’s only sixteen of them for a reason. They’re very very important,” Daboll said. “There’s a lot of things we can do better as as a coaching staff and right down with the players. We’ve just gotta keep improving on the things we can improve on and really have good weeks of practice and string good days together. That’s kind of our philosophy and our approach.”