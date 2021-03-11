Daemen basketball teams ready for NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Daemen basketball program is sending the men’s and women’s teams to the Division 2 NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history.

The women’s team made school history last year. They were the first team from Daemen to make it to the NCAA Tournament, but the Covid-19 shutdown prevented them from getting on the court.

“It was an emotional time to have to be sent home and have the world kind of crumble around us, but again it’s made for a great season and preseason and beginning of the season this year to get ready so it only made us stronger,” junior forward Katie Titus said.

Now the women are back for a second straight year, this time as a #2 seed in the east regional after a 12-2 regular season.

“Our team tagline is ‘Respect All, Fear None’ so we’re definitely going to take that into consideration this weekend and try to remember that as we’ve been the favorite but any day anything can happen so the team and coaches are ready,” Titus said.

Meanwhile the men’s team returns for a third consecutive appearance. They lost in the conference tournament finals on Sunday against St. Thomas Aquinas, but that could be a good thing long term.

“Before we played them a week before that and we were their first lost all year so we can really play with them and that was a beatable team, but based on that game it just taught us that we had to come in here and we had to have that same intensity and same energy and stay focused,” Sean Fosoyiro said.

Now both teams are ready to represent their school on the big stage and perhaps make a run in the big dance.

“It’s a wonderful experience and I’m just glad to be able to share that with my team and coaches,” Titus said.

“It’s just amazing, it’s just a blessing,” Fosoyiro said.