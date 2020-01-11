Daemen beats Queens 65-57

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After falling to St. Thomas Aquinas in their last ECC game, the Daemen Wildcats looked to get back on track with a win as they hosted Queens on Friday.

The Wildcats open up the game with a 7-0 run, capped off with a wide open three at the top of the key from Breon Harris that was nothing but net.

The three’s were falling tonight!! Jay Sarkis drains a triple of his own from the elbow to bring Daemen up 11-2.

It’s raining three’s, hallelujah! Sarkis again, this time at the top of the key. Wildcats take an 17-2 lead.

Under halfway through the first, Jeff Redband nails the step back jumper to make it a 26-7 ballgame. Daemen dominated the first half, leading Queens 40-18.

The Knights would make a miraculous comeback in the second half to give Daemen a bit of a scare, but the Wildcats would hold on to win it 65-57. Daemen is now 3-1 in ECC play.