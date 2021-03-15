Daemen beats Roberts Wesleyan to advance to Elite Eight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After falling to Roberts Wesleyan nine days ago in the ECC Championship game, the Daemen Women’s basketball team got revenge in a major way on Monday night, routing the Red Hawks 58-40 to win the East Regional Championship and advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

“Words can’t even describe it. It means that much more that we were on our home court, and we got to get revenge on Roberts after last weekend,” Daemen junior Katie Titus said postgame. “Last weekend was disappointing, but this win means so much more, in terms of continuing our season and getting the opportunity to still play. We used that as motivation this week to prepare, and we executed perfectly.”

“It felt, it felt amazing. It absolutely felt amazing, for sure. We talked about the goals every year, and a while back we started talking about the possibility of this, so to achieve that goal is so satisfying,” Daemen head coach Jenepher Banker said.

The Wildcats trailed for only the first four points of the game, and once they took the lead, they never looked back. Daemen held Roberts Wesleyan to under 10 points in two quarters of this game: in the first they held the Red Hawks to four points, and in the third they gave up only seven points.

Daemen junior Katie Titus led all shooters with 22 points, and won the East Region Tournament MVP.

“It’s honestly a dream come true for all of us. We were all little girls playing the game, being in March Madness, getting to continue our collegiate careers as long as possible, it’s always our goal. Making it to the Elite Eight, making history for our program, representing Daemen well, it’s incredible to be on this team and play with these girls under our amazing coaches every day,” Titus said.

The Wildcats will travel to play in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight next week, from March 23-26, in Columbus, Ohio.