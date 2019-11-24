Daemen completes the comeback over Wilmington

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen Wildcats were in a familiar position in their game on Saturday against Wilmington.

Daemen trailed 40-37 at the half, a position they’ve been in for four games already this season.

But that’s when, like the other four games this season, the Wildcats turned up the heat.

Daemen scored 46 points in the second half, including a monster three pointer by Breon Harris with a minute and a half left on the clock, and completed the comeback over the Quakers to win with a final score of 83-81.

“This has become a very resilient bunch in the short time we’ve been together,” head coach Mike MacDonald said.

“I think honestly, we’ve been very comfortable, nobody’s ever comfortable losing or being down, but the way that we’ve had to come back against other teams this year has just kind of shown that we have the resiliency that we need to stay in every game,” Daemen center Andrew Sischo said.

“Even when we were down 20 to Syracuse, we knew we could still make a few shots and come back. It kind of helped, that exhibition schedule showed that we can be in here and hang with anybody.”

Sischo and Breon Harris led the charge on offense, scoring 24 and 21 points respectively.

“We stay composed, we remain calm, we let the game come to us we don’t try to force stuff, if people are forcing stuff we just come back with a positive energy,” Harris said.

Daemen shot 37% beyond the arc on Saturday, and the Wildcats shot especially well at the line, banking 19-26 shots.

The Wildcats hit the road next Saturday when they play University of the Sciences.