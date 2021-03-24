Daemen men fall to West Texas A&M in Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, I.N. (WIVB) — One day after the Daemen women made their first ever Elite Eight appearance, the Daemen men made their debut in the NCAA Div. II Elite Eight as well, taking on top seeded West Texas A&M in Evansville, Indiana.

The Wildcats and Buffs traded baskets back and forth for the first eight minutes of play, with Daemen keeping it within three points. West Texas A&M then started to run away with it, putting together a 19-4 run for the next five minutes, including an 11-point stretch where Daemen did not score at all.

The shots were not falling for Daemen in the final few minutes of the first, and the Buffs took a 56-32 lead into the break.

Daemen had a hard time overcoming West Texas A&M’s 20-plus point lead in the second half, and even though the Wildcats fared better in the second when it came to scoring, they had a hard time stopping the Buffs explosive offense.

West Texas A&M topped Daemen 97-83, ending the Wildcats fantastic season.

Playing in his final game in a Daemen uniform, senior Andrew Sischo led the team in scoring with 29 points. Sischo leaves Daemen as the program’s all-time leading scorer.