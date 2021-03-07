Daemen men’s and women’s teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second straight year, both the Daemen College men’s and women’s basketball teams are heading to the NCAA Tournament. They earned at-large bids, and will each be the number two seed in the East regional of their respective tournament fields. This also means both teams get a bye in the first round.

Ticket Punched: @DaemenWBB Claims Second Straight NCAA Bid https://t.co/ByZt2denMd — Daemen Wildcats (@DaemenAthletics) March 8, 2021

The women play in their second straight tournament. They made it to the big dance for the first time in school history last year, but the COVID-19 shutdown ended the season before the tournament could begin. Daemen will face the winner of Georgian Court and Concordia (N.Y.) in the regional semifinals on Saturday, March 13th.

Daemen’s men’s team is in the same regional as the team that just knocked them off in the ECC Tournament, St. Thomas Aquinas. STAC won the conference tournament and earned the #1 seed in the big dance. Daemen faces the winner of Bloomfield/Nyack in the regional semifinals Sunday, March 14th.

The men’s team made it to the NCAA tournament each of the past three seasons, and the women’s team made it last year.