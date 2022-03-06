BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen women’s basketball team looked to win their second ECC Tournament title in three years as they hosted Molloy in the championship game on Sunday.

Daemen led 35-22 at the half, and bolstered their lead in the third when Mickayla Ivy drives in and banks the layup off the boards. Wildcats up 46-32.

The Lions would go on a 13-4 run in the final minutes of the third quarter to cut the Wildcat lead to just seven points, and in the last minute of the third Gabriella Aspuru snags the offensive rebound and lays it in for Molloy.

Daemen led 53-45 at the end of the quarter.

Molloy kept the scoring up in the beginning of the fourth, but the Wildcats keep them at bay thanks to an Alahna Paige three from the top of they key to make it 60-53.

But the Lions stay in this thing!! A corner three from Trinity Hudson ties the game up at 63 with three minutes left to play.

Just a minute and a half left, Katie Titus slings it to Tiara Filbert who lays it in to give Daemen the 68-64 lead.

The Wildcats hold on to beat Molloy 74-67 to win the ECC Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament!

Eight seed Daemen will face East Region top seed Southern New Hampshire in the first round of the Tournament.