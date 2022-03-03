BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen women’s basketball team is just two days away from opening up their playoff journey at home in the East Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

This accomplished Wildcat team has enjoyed a lot of postseason success in recent years, including a trip to the Division II Elite Eight last season. With only two newcomers on the team this season, Daemen knows what it takes to get the job done.

“It’s always great to have experience being in that position before, so really that as much as we know what to expect going in and we know the excitement of the situation, so hopefully we’ll be able to use all of that as experience going into this,” Daemen head coach Jenepher Banker said.

The Wildcats are just two years removed from their first ever conference tournament championship in 2020 that earned them a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time (that season ended before the tournament could begin due to COVID-19). Daemen kept the train rolling last season, winning the ECC regular season title which earned them the ability to host the conference tournament championship.

But a tough outing to Roberts Wesleyan in the championship game ended their dreams of repeating as ECC Tournament champions, and the sting of losing that game at home still sticks with the Wildcats.

“From last year, we lost in the championship game and the mindset since then is like everything is a last type of thing, especially for me being a senior. The group of girls we have is awesome, the energy is always up in practice and games,” Daemen point guard Autumn Buchsenschutz said. “Our bench energy, there’s never a dull moment. The energy is there, we all have the same goal in mind and mindset, and our coaches are bringing us to that every day.

“Every day there’s a new thing that they’re telling us, and it just drives us to give everything on the court, off the court, all the time. We’re moving forward from the regular season, it’s 0-0, now it’s starting fresh, same mentality, go hard at everything.”

“We’re definitely ready. We’ve been prepping, last year we had a tough loss here, and with that we can’t come back the same way we left. That’s been one of our goals,” Daemen guard Tiara Filbert said. “We weren’t able to win out our conference season but with that we take that into the next game and right now we’re just trying to go hard into every game we go into.”

“It’s definitely on the forefront, but it’s not a bad thing, it’s what’s driving us,” Buschsenshutz said. “Never again will that be taken from us on our home court. It’s what’s pushing us to work as hard as we can.”

18-4 Daemen opens up postseason play on Saturday when they face none other than the team that beat them in the championship game last season, Roberts Wesleyan. Tipoff for the ECC semifinal matchup is set for noon.