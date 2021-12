TAMPA, Fla. (WIVB) – The incredible season for Danemen’s women’s volleyball team ended Thursday in the Elite 8, three wins shy of a Division II national championship.

Daemen, seeded seventh, lost to second-seeded in straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19. Caitlyn Meyer led the team with eight kills and Olivia Alessi had 20 assists (full box score).

For more check out Jerry Sullivan’s in-depth profile on the team and coach Stephanie Albano.