Daemen women’s volleyball headed to D-II Elite Eight Tournament

Daemen women’s volleyball advances to the Division II Elite Eight Tournament in Tampa, FL after downing top-seed AIC in the East Region Championship 3-1 on Saturday. Courtesy @DaemenWVB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in school history, the Daemen Wildcats women’s volleyball team is headed to the Division II Elite Eight Tournament after upsetting top-seed American International 3-1 in the East Region Championship on Saturday.

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 12 straight matches, while handing AIC its first loss in 22 matches. It was a revenge victory five years in the making, after the Yellow Jackets defeated Daemen in the 2016 East Region Championship.

After claiming the East Coast Conference regular season and conference tournament title and now the East Regional Championship, Daemen has won 21 of the last 23 matches.

The Division II Elite Eight Tournament takes place in Tampa, Florida from December 9-11.

The seventh-seed Wildcats will play Western Washington on Thursday, December 9th at 2:30pm.