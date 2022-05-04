BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of last year’s Monsignor Martin championship game, Canisius and St. Joe’s matched up for the first time this year.

In the top of the third, Tom Zwirecki smashes an RBI sac fly to left field to score Chris Casarsa. Marauders take a 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the fourth now, with a man on, Gavin D’Amico gets all of that… get outta here ball!! The senior crushes it over the centerfield fence for a two run homer to lift Canisius up 2-1.

A few batters later, Stephen Zipp grounds it to the pitcher but beats the throw to first to stave off the double play. Triton Travale comes home, it’s now 3-1 Crusaders.

Canisius would put up another run in the fifth to take down St. Joe’s 4-1. The teams meet again tomorrow evening at Joe’s.