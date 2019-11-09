Dartmouth spoils Whitesell’s coaching debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dartmouth spoiled Jim Whitesell’s first game as head coach of the UB men’s basketball team as the Bulls dropped their first game at Alumni Arena in 26 games on Friday night.

“It’s a very tough loss, we have a lot to learn, a lot to work on, and we go back to work tomorrow,” UB head coach Jim Whitesell said. “Give Dartmouth credit, but we have a lot to work on, we get back to work tomorrow morning.”

The Big Green came away with the 68-63 victory in a game that started sloppy for the Bulls.

UB trailed by as much as 14 points in the first half, and never held a lead over Dartmouth.

“Offensively, we really struggled. I think defensively, at least in the first half, we played really good. [In the first half] I think we had two layups? We missed a bunch of free throws early, I think we were 1-7 on the free throw lane to begin the game. I think we were just a little bit tight,” Coach Whitesell said after the game.

The Bulls were able to put together a rally in the second half and score 37 to come within one point. Jayvon Graves and Davonta Jordan led the team in scoring with 15 and 17 points, respectively, but the late rally wasn’t enough.

Buffalo had issues at the line, making only 10 out of 35 three point attempts.

UB returns to Alumni Arena on Monday when they host Nazareth at 7 pm.