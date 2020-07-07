Davonta Jordan signs to play professional basketball in Bulgaria

Buffalo’s Davonta Jordan celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a second round men’s college basketball game against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former University at Buffalo standout point guard Davonta Jordan has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Bulgaria. Jordan will play for BC Balkan Botevgrad, competing in the National Basketball League.

A three-time member of the Mid-American Conference All-Defensive Team, Jordan was the 2020 MAC Defensive Player of the Year. Jordan was one of the top defenders in the country this past season as he led the MAC with 67 steals and added 25 blocks, which was amongst the top 10 in the league. While continuing to play strong defense, Jordan also had the best offensive season of his career, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He was just one of four players nationally to average over five rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game.

Jordan started 107 games at point guard for the Bulls over his career. He was the starting point guard for UB’s MAC Championship teams in 2018 and 2019. He ranks second in school history in career assists with 522 and fourth in career steals with 179.